CPM-Mamata thaw over fight against Election Commission, Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing opposition campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has opened an unlikely channel of political dialogue between the CPM and its arch-rival Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, with former chief minister Mamata Banerjee responding positively to CPM general secretary M A Baby’s call for a united opposition front against the Narendra Modi government.

Baby’s initiative comes against the backdrop of a decision by five Left parties – the CPM, CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Forward Bloc – to bring together opposition parties beyond the INDIA bloc, besides civil society groups, social organisations and public intellectuals, on a common platform to oppose what they describe as serious issues involving the Election Commission and the BJP-led Union government.

The CPM move assumes significance as the party and the TMC remain bitter political rivals in West Bengal, where the two have been locked in an intense political battle for years.

Speaking to the media, Baby said he had reached out to leaders of opposition parties as part of the effort to build a broader platform.

He said he had also written to Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, seeking support for the initiative.