Customer stabs lottery shop owner over non-winning ticket in Keralam's Wayanad

KALPETTA: A 32-year-old lottery shop owner was stabbed by a customer following an argument over a lottery ticket that failed to win a prize at Nambyarkunnu in Nenmeni panchayat on Sunday.

The injured woman, Vineetha Rajeesh, a native of Nambyarkunnu and owner of Poonkavanam Lottery, sustained multiple stab wounds to her head and neck. She was rushed to Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Noolpuzha police took Sivakumar, 44, a native of Pattavayal in Tamil Nadu, into custody in connection with the attack.

According to police, Sivakumar was a regular customer at Vineetha's shop and had previously purchased an Onam Bumper lottery ticket from there. He reached the shop on Sunday morning with a lottery ticket and got into an argument with Vineetha after finding that the ticket had not won a prize.

During the argument, Sivakumar allegedly took out a knife that he had concealed and attacked Vineetha. She suffered multiple injuries to her neck and head.

Hearing her cries, local residents rushed to the spot and found her injured. Sivakumar allegedly attempted to flee but was intercepted and detained by the locals, who later handed him over to the Noolpuzha police.

The residents also rushed Vineetha to the hospital. Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.