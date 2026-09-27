Heads of cultural institutions named; Premkumar KSFDC chair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after announcing the appointment of a new chairman and vice chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, the state government on Saturday published the list of new office-bearers of other major cultural institutions. Predictably, people with pro-Congress leanings make up the majority of the nominations.

As expected, actor Premkumar, who had a public falling-out with the previous LDF government, has been appointed chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC). Premkumar made his displeasure with the Left government known after he was removed as interim chairperson of the Chalachithra Academy, more than two months before last year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Director-producer Alleppey Ashraf has been named the corporation’s vice chairman. People close to Premkumar said he will make an official statement after assuming charge.

Playback singer G Venugopal has been appointed chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. Responding to his new responsibility, Venugopal said his efforts will be towards bringing together all artists. “Although I am a musician, which opened the path to this responsibility, I will accord equal importance to other art forms. I wish to do many things in my new role,” he told TNIE.

Acclaimed writer and orator Kalpetta Narayanan will take charge as head of the Sahitya Akademi. Noted animator and production designer Prakash Moorthy will chair the Lalithakala Akademi.