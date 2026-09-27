INTERVIEW | ‘My villain journey started with a punch in face’: Actor T G Ravi

T G Ravi spends much of our three-hour-long conversation smiling. There is little trace in this soft-spoken man of the screen presence that once made him one of Malayalam cinema’s most notorious villains. A cruel face that repulsed and spooked many once.

Since making his debut in ‘Uttarayanam,’ Ravi has been in the cinema industry for five decades. He eventually moved into character roles, bringing the same intensity to roles. No matter the screen time, he makes the character memorable. In an engaging interaction with TNIE at his home in Thrissur, Ravi opens up about his cinema journey, life-changing love story, business venture, politics, stint as Cochin Devaswom Board president, and more

Shall we start with a bit about your family and childhood?

I was born in a village named Moorkanikkara, about 10km from Thrissur town. My father was a schoolteacher and my mother a homemaker. Ours wasn’t a large family. My elder brother is a doctor. While studying medicine in Mysore, he appeared in a small scene in a film. So, for namesake, you could say he was the first ‘actor’ in our family. I never intended to enter the film industry. It was completely unexpected.

How did you develop an affinity for communist ideas?

There was a communist leader named A M Paraman, who later became an MLA from Ollur. He was a relative of mine. In those days, he would give speeches near the Moorkanikkara temple. Five or six people would gather to listen.

Before his meetings, he would come to our house for tea. He would then take me along, though I was just a child. It was like an outing for me. I would sit and listen to his speeches.