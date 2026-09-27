Kerala Vigilance seizes Rs 14.10 lakh, US dollars 788 in raid at GST Joint Commissioner’s premises

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seized Rs 14.10 lakh in unaccounted cash and $788 during raids at the premises of a GST Joint Commissioner in Kochi on Saturday.

The raids were conducted as part of the investigation into an alleged disproportionate assets case against GST Joint Commissioner Prajani Rajan, who is posted at the department’s office in Thevara. The Vigilance had registered a case after a preliminary inquiry allegedly found that she had amassed assets worth around Rs 2.89 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income between 2014 and 2024.

The searches began at 7.45 am and concluded at 9.15 pm. The Vigilance team searched the GST Joint Commissioner’s office at Thevara, her residence at Pachalam and another residence at Pachalam — three locations in total.

The searches were conducted under the supervision of Ernakulam Special Cell SP M J Sojan IPS and led by Deputy SP Yesudas AL. The seized cash and documents will be produced before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court.