Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is embodiment of universal love, says Vice-President Radhakrishnan

KOLLAM: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is a motherly embodiment of universal love, and her compassion and service activities across various sections of society are exemplary and a matter of pride, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Viswa Seva Day celebrations at Amritapuri, Radhakrishnan said Amma’s service initiatives address both material and inner poverty. While material poverty can be alleviated through money, food and other forms of assistance, overcoming inner poverty requires nurturing love, faith in God and human values, he said.

“Amma’s various initiatives are aimed at addressing both these forms of poverty. That is why she has to be described as a great soul,” Radhakrishnan said.

The Vice-President said Amritapuri had become a major confluence of global service through the humanitarian activities undertaken by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi. He also lauded the Math’s efforts to extend assistance to people affected by disasters and those in need of medical and financial support.