Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is embodiment of universal love, says Vice-President Radhakrishnan

KOLLAM: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is a motherly embodiment of universal love, and her compassion and service activities across various sections of society are exemplary and a matter of pride, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.
Speaking at the Viswa Seva Day celebrations at Amritapuri, Radhakrishnan said Amma’s service initiatives address both material and inner poverty. While material poverty can be alleviated through money, food and other forms of assistance, overcoming inner poverty requires nurturing love, faith in God and human values, he said.
“Amma’s various initiatives are aimed at addressing both these forms of poverty. That is why she has to be described as a great soul,” Radhakrishnan said.
The Vice-President said Amritapuri had become a major confluence of global service through the humanitarian activities undertaken by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi. He also lauded the Math’s efforts to extend assistance to people affected by disasters and those in need of medical and financial support.
The celebrations also saw the launch of compassion and service projects worth Rs 50 crore. The Mata Amritanandamayi Math handed over Rs 2 crore to Nepal Ambassador to India Surendra Thapa for relief activities in areas affected by flash floods in Nepal.
Financial assistance was also handed over to families of those who died in the Thrissur fireworks tragedy and to families of fishermen who died in boat accidents at Neendakara in Kollam and Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram.
Certificates for beneficiaries of medical assistance, including free organ transplant surgeries under the leadership of Amrita Hospital, were also distributed. Financial assistance was provided to self-help groups functioning under the Math.
As part of the 73rd birthday celebrations, a mass wedding involving 25 couples was held under Amma’s guidance. Gold ornaments were distributed to the participating couples.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi, Nepal Ambassador Surendra Thapa and Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, among others, attended the function.
three books, including Shivam Sundaram authored by Swami Turyamritanandapuri, were released during the celebrations. Postmaster General Amitabh Singh presented Amma with a special postage stamp issued to mark her 73rd birthday.
The programmes began in the morning with a satsang led by Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, followed by Guru Paduka Puja and Amma’s address. Thousands of devotees who gathered at Amritapuri later received darshan from Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.