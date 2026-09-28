Case filed against five over Facebook posts targeting KC Venugopal

A case has been registered against five people for allegedly posting defamatory and objectionable content targeting AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Facebook, police said on Monday.

The Alappuzha Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday night based on a complaint by advocate Johnson Abraham.

According to police, the accused allegedly uploaded derogatory posts targeting Venugopal between May 11 and July 19, allegedly with the intention of creating hatred and provoking a breach of public peace.

They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Kerala Police Act for allegedly circulating false information with the intent to promote enmity, giving illegal provocation likely to cause a riot and causing nuisance.

Police said the posts were made during discussions over potential candidates for the chief minister's post following the UDF's victory in the state Assembly elections.

Venugopal's name was among those being discussed for the post, and the accused allegedly used social media to oppose his candidature, police said.

Police said they have collected details of the accused and their posts and will soon question them.

(With inputs from PTI)