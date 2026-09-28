Congress eyes Reforms Commission post, miffs IUML; CM Satheesan in a fix

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress move to stake a claim to the chair of the Administrative Reforms Commission has thrown the UDF government’s cabinet rank allocation into fresh disarray, putting Chief Minister V D Satheesan in a difficult position amid growing differences with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The post was more or less settled for veteran League leader M K Muneer as part of the power-sharing arrangements within the ruling front. However, the Congress leadership’s fresh claim to the post has reopened negotiations over cabinet rank positions.

“The League was guaranteed this post during the discussions on cabinet formation,” an IUML leader said.

“Though the party had the right to ask for a sixth cabinet berth considering the assembly arithmetic, we agreed to a compromise as leaders such as Satheesan assured us of a cabinet rank post.”

Besides the League, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) has also staked a claim to the same post for its chairman P J Joseph. After intense manoeuvring, the latter decided to settle for another post.

However, when the issue was brought up for discussion in the Congress, all senior leaders reportedly opined that a key post such as the Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson should remain with the party.