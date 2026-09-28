Kerala Minister K M Shaji's defence draws scrutiny over use of private vehicles

KOZHIKODE: Minister K M Shaji’s defence in the controversy surrounding his use of a private Range Rover has come under scrutiny, with existing rules and procedures indicating that some of his claims may not fully align with regulations regarding ministers’ use of private vehicles.

Shaji has maintained that there is no legal violation on his part, arguing that while a minister’s position cannot be used for private purposes, there is nothing legally wrong with using a privately owned vehicle for government-related travel.

However, the rules governing the use of private vehicles by ministers prescribe procedures beyond a matter of convention, particularly when official symbols are displayed on such vehicles.

The established procedure requires a minister seeking to use a private vehicle to submit a request to the general administration department, with the chief minister taking a decision on the application.

Shaji had obtained permission to use a private vehicle during his visit to Kodagu. The permission, however, was reportedly granted for two days, while the vehicle was allegedly used for a longer period.

According to a CPM leader here, “The question is not simply whether a minister can travel in a privately owned vehicle, but whether the vehicle can be presented or used in an official capacity with government identifiers without the required authorisation”.