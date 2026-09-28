Nattika takes a leap of faith and revels in Ancy’s silver

KOCHI: The tension was writ large on their faces. After all, it was one of their own performing on the biggest sporting stage in Asia. For the many who gathered at watch parties in Nattika, a coastal town in Thrissur, the anxiety was shortlived as Ancy Sojan clinched the women’s long jump silver at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. As it turned out, it was a leap of faith they had taken with the entire country.
Ancy had raised hopes of the gold medal, considering her recent performances. But her best jump of 6.53m -- in the fifth round -- was an agonising 2cm short of Chinese athlete Huang Yingying’s last-ditch effort, which measured 6.55m. Ancy had also picked up silver at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.
But, for the residents of Ancy’s hometown her podium finish on Sunday was an occasion for wild celebrations. They thronged her home, congratulated family members and burst crackers. Jebi Mather MP was also present to witness the proud moment with the town folk and local political leaders.
“We are very happy with her repeat silver performance. But the climatic conditions were not in her favour, as it had raised heavily in the run-up to the event. But then that is not something anyone can control. Moreover, it would have affected all the athletes.
But in such a scenario, it is difficult for athletes to keep their bodies warm and perform at the highest level. However, she managed to retain the silver she won in Hangzhou,” shared Sojan, Ancy’s father.
An auto-rickshaw driver, it was Sojan’s passion for athletics that helped shape his daughter’s career. Even as a young girl, Ancy’s determination stood out, recounted her mother Jancy. “And, she went all the way to achieve her dreams.”
“Ancy has set her target on qualifying for the 2027 World Championships in Beijing and making India proud,” Sojan added. In June, Ancy broke the 22-year-old national record held by Anju Bobby George, jumping 6.88m at National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships. Anju’s record leap of 6.83m was achieved at the 2004 Athens Olympics.