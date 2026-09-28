Nattika takes a leap of faith and revels in Ancy’s silver

KOCHI: The tension was writ large on their faces. After all, it was one of their own performing on the biggest sporting stage in Asia. For the many who gathered at watch parties in Nattika, a coastal town in Thrissur, the anxiety was shortlived as Ancy Sojan clinched the women’s long jump silver at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. As it turned out, it was a leap of faith they had taken with the entire country.

Ancy had raised hopes of the gold medal, considering her recent performances. But her best jump of 6.53m -- in the fifth round -- was an agonising 2cm short of Chinese athlete Huang Yingying’s last-ditch effort, which measured 6.55m. Ancy had also picked up silver at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

But, for the residents of Ancy’s hometown her podium finish on Sunday was an occasion for wild celebrations. They thronged her home, congratulated family members and burst crackers. Jebi Mather MP was also present to witness the proud moment with the town folk and local political leaders.

“We are very happy with her repeat silver performance. But the climatic conditions were not in her favour, as it had raised heavily in the run-up to the event. But then that is not something anyone can control. Moreover, it would have affected all the athletes.