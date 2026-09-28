Southern Railways adds sleeper coaches to Chennai-Mangaluru, Maveli, Malabar Express trains

KASARGOD: A few days after augmenting Mangaluru Central – Rameswaram – Mangaluru Central Weekly Express trains with two air-conditioned Three-tier coaches, Southern Railways announced adding one sleeper coaches on permanent basis to some more trains plying in the region.

According to the statement from the zonal railway, Train No. 16159/16160 Chennai Egmore - Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express will be added with one sleeper coach on permanent basis. The revised composition of the coaches would be 1- AC Two-Tier Coach, 2- AC Three-Tier Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- Chair Car Coaches, 4- Second Class General Coaches, 2- Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly).

The augmentation will come into effect from Mangaluru Central on Oct. 1 onwards and from Chennai Egmore on Sept. 29 onwards.

Train No. 16603/16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express will be added with one more sleeper coach on permanent basis.

The revised composition of the coaches would be 1- AC First Class Coach, 1- AC Two-Tier Coach, 5- AC Three-Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class

Coaches, 5- Second Class General Coaches, 2- Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly). The augmentation will come into effect from Mangaluru Central on September 30 onwards while from Thiruvananthapuram Central from Oct. 1 onwards.

Similarly, Train No. 16630/16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express will be provided with one more sleeper coach on permanent basis. The revised composition of the coaches would be 1- AC First Class Coach,1- AC Two-Tier Coach, 5- AC Three-Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 5- Second Class General Coaches, 2- Second Class Luggage cum Brake Van Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly.

The augmentation will come into effect from Mangaluru Central on Sept. 28 onwards and from Thiruvananthapuram Central from Sept. 29 onwards.