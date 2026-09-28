Two arrested for intruding towards motorcade of Vice-President Radhakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two men have been arrested for intruding towards the motorcade of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan while he was enroute to Thiruvananthapuram airport after attending a private function at Balaramapuram on Sunday evening.

The men, who hail from Vallakadavu, have been identified as Shakir and Nadirsha. The security breach occurred on Sunday evening when the Vice-President was returning after attending the Convocation ceremony of the SUT Academy of Medical Sciences.

The duo riding a bike at high-speed entered the road in which the VVIP was moving at Kovalam. The men were heading from Thiruvallam side to Kovalam side.

The police providing perimeter security immediately flagged the security breach. The two were later arrested and during medical examination they were found to be in an inebriated state.