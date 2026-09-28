Will hold talks on ‘superstitions’ Bill: Kerala HM Chennithala

KOZHIKODE: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said that the government will hold discussions with leaders of religious groups and social activists on introducing a bill against superstitions.

After releasing the second volume of a book on Islamic renaissance in Kerala, the minister said he had received a report in that regard.

“I have handed over the report to the Home Secretary for a comprehensive study. The effort is to bring the law without any controversies,” Chennithala said.

With six states having introduced similar bills, officials have been asked to get copies of those bills, the home minister said. Some incidents of black magic have shocked the people of Kerala, and there were demands from several corners to bring laws to curb such incidents, he pointed out.

Chennithala said renaissance has happened within all religions. Persons including Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali and Vakkom Abdul Khader Moulavi are the pioneers in bringing changes in society, he said.

Former Calicut University vice-chancellor K K N Kurup received a copy of the book ‘Kerala Muslim Navothanam: Charithravum Darsanavum’ from Chennithala.