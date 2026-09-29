3 out of 10 CPOs in Kerala to be women as police go for recruitment reform

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, three of every 10 civil police officers (CPOs) appointed in the state will be women, as Kerala Police undertake a significant overhaul of the CPO recruitment process. In a letter to additional chief secretary (home), State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar proposed changing the male-female recruitment ratio for CPOs from the existing 9:1 to 7:3, which will eventually lead to achieving the target of one-third female officers in the state.

Sources in the police force said the recommendations have been reviewed by the home department and are currently with the chief minister’s office. Since the initiative is part of the UDF government’s 100-day action plan which wraps up by October 9, the proposal is likely to be reviewed by the cabinet soon.

The Public Service Commission handles the recruitment of male and female police personnel via separate marklists. It was later proposed that every 10th CPO vacancy should be reserved for women. Now, the latest proposal, if approved, would mean that the first seven vacancies will be reserved for men and the subsequent three for women constables.

Terming it a revolutionary step in the state’s history, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said it was high time the representation of women was increased in all domains, including the police force.