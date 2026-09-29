From mangroves to Pokkali fields, CMFRI backwater cruise offers close look at fragile ecology of Vembanad

KOCHI: From century-old mangroves and Pokkali paddy fields to island-based livelihoods, a backwater cruise organised by the ICAR- ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to Kadamakkudy offered a close look at the fragile ecology of the Vembanad estuary and the need to conserve its biodiversity and natural resources.

This was part of CMFRI’s Fish Walk initiative, an outreach programme brining science to the public through experiential tours. The cruise was held in connection with Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and World Tourism Day in partnership with GDM Travel, a start-up focused on nature-based tourism and aquatic exploration.

The programme combined field visits, expert interactions and a cleanliness drive to spread conservation awareness and familiarise participants with the ecological processes and challenges of diverse aquatic life. Participants were sensitised to the importance of keeping water bodies free of plastic waste and the ecological risks posed by indiscriminate dumping.

The cruise, which was flagged off from Marine Drive Jetty by CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George, covered a stretch from Marine Drive to Kadamakkudy, taking participants across 15 islands, including a special visit to the mangrove habitats of Korangot and the Pokkali fields of Pizhala.

Participants, mostly students, learnt about how mangroves act as bio-shields against storm surges, coastal floodings and reduce climate impacts. The visit gave participants a first-hand experience the unique mangrove biodiversity, including nearly century-old trees with large, robust stems. Scientists from CMFRI explained the different mangrove species found in the region and their vital ecological services, including carbon sequestration and climate-change mitigation, coastal protection and the provision of habitat and nursery grounds for aquatic life. The on-field interaction also highlighted how healthy mangrove and wetland ecosystems support fisheries and other local livelihoods, underscoring their importance as highly productive ecosystems.

A clean-up drive during the cruise drew attention to the impact of plastic and other waste on backwater habitats, while discussions focused on pollution, aquatic life, wetland conservation, cage fish farming and sustainable use of natural resources.