Government to launch ‘Festival of Kerala’ on November 1 to promote culture, tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government is set to organise the ‘Festival of Kerala’ from November 1 as part of the Keralapiravi celebrations, Minister for Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunadh said on Tuesday.

"In the initial phase, the event will be held in Kerala. The state government is also planning to organise the event in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, to showcase our art forms, culture, and traditions. Similar events will be organised in major foreign cities with a large Malayali population. We aim to promote our culture and tourism sector through a series of events," he said.

As part of the initiative, a cabinet sub-committee has also been constituted, with the chief minister V D Satheesan as the chairman. The event will be organised with the coordination of all cultural institutions in the state.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that projects will be implemented to improve film literacy in the state. "We are planning to launch an initiative to improve film literacy among the people. Films will be screened in schools and colleges across the state as part of the project. Also, the department is planning to organise short film and documentary competitions for youngsters," he added.