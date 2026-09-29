Kerala HC order to assess affordability of patented cancer medicines

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Union government to collate data on the affordability of patented life-saving medicines and assess whether existing price control and subsidy measures were benefiting cancer patients, while also observing that the Centre had the right to use a patented invention for government purposes without its holders’ permission.

Hearing petitions filed by two breast cancer patients, one of whom died while the case was pending, Justice Harisankar V Menon observed that the government had not placed on record data required to determine whether patented cancer medicines were affordable. He said data on the number of persons affected by this type of cancer, those consuming patented medicines and those not consuming it citing high prices should be collected from hospitals.

Saying there could be no doubt that the government was required to provide all necessary facilities to citizens to ensure access to healthcare, including life-saving treatment, the HC observed that the Centre can invoke Section 100 of the Patents Act, which allows it, or a person it authorises, to use a patented invention for government purposes without the permission of the patent holder. “The government, people and stakeholders...should ensure no man is refused or refuses treatment exclusively due to financial constraints,” the court said.

In her petition filed in 2022, one of the patients, a retired bank employee getting monthly pension of `28,400 then, had submitted that she was undergoing targeted therapy and Ribociclib was one of the medicines used. It cost about `58,140 for 21 days, with three tablets required per day. She had contended that steps were needed to reduce the cost of such medicines.