Keralam: Hostel fee dispute puts 179 veterinary varsity students’ results on hold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid an ongoing High Court case challenging the steep hike in hostel fees, students of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) are being forced to pay the disputed amount to obtain their results and register for the next academic year, to avoid the possibility of a year-back.

Of the 225 first-year bachelor of veterinary science and animal husbandry (BVSc & AH) students, the university has published the results of only 46, while those of the remaining 179 have been withheld over non-payment of hostel fees.

Students can apply for registration to the next academic year only after uploading their marks, leaving those whose results have been withheld in an academic bind. The annual hostel fee, which stood at `2,200 until the previous academic year, was increased to `24,000 -- nearly an 11-fold hike -- from the current academic year.

Students said the facilities provided do not justify the increase.

“The facilities we get are poor when we compare them with the increased fees. When discussions against the hike became active, we decided to move legally and filed a case in the High Court, stating that we cannot pay such a high fee. The next hearing is scheduled next month,” a student said.

The students also pointed out that many opt for veterinary medicine because they cannot afford the high fees associated with private medical education.