Keralam: Islamic preacher’s post triggers online hate campaign against Sufi professor

KOZHIKODE: Social activists including P K Pokker has come out in support of Shabnam Noorjahan, a professor of biology at Farook College and a Sufi, who is facing cyber attacks for allegedly spreading Sufi ideology among her students. Police security was provided for a programme organised by Shabnam near her college on Saturday in the wake of the threats.

In a Facebook post, Pokker said those who have taken aim at Noorjahan should tender an apology. “Shabnam Noorjahan doesn’t need anyone’s permission to pursue her opinions,” Pokker said.

The issue began with a critical FB post by Haneef Kayakkodi, a Salafi preacher and secretary of the Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, warning against anti-religious activities on the college campus, especially targeting girls from the Islamic background.

“The soul of the college derived its inspiration from the Quran and the Sunnah. But, of late, forces from inside and outside have started targeting the institution,” Kayakkodi said in the post.

He added that activities started in the name of Sufi music have now been transformed into machinations against Islam. Quoting the notice of the event held on Saturday, Kayakkodi said the language and style amount to insulting Islamic culture.

Addressing parents, the post said, “We should teach them [the students] that Sufism is not just about alluring music, but a belief system that is against Allah.” Kayakkodi warned that if such attempts are not curtailed, children will return home with contempt for the religion and its symbols.