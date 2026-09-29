Kerala Police K9 Hunter, laid to rest with full honours

KOLLAM: Hunter, an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever and member of the Kerala Police K9 squad, died on Monday while undergoing treatment for cancer. He was laid to rest with full official honours in the presence of police officers and dog handlers.

Hunter joined the police force when he was just three months old and underwent specialised training at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur.

Trained as a narcotics detection dog, he played a crucial role in detecting various synthetic drugs and assisting police in solving several complex cases during his service.

For his outstanding service between 2018 and 2021, Hunter was awarded the State Police Chief’s K9 Medal. He was considered an asset to the Kollam City Police K9 squad.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the IR Battalion Commandant, who heads the State K9 squad, by KAP 3rd Battalion Assistant Commandant Vinod and on behalf of the Kollam City Police Chief by District Crime Branch ACP Rajesh Kumar. Kollam City AR Camp Inspector Jayachandran Pillai and K9 squad veterinarian Dr Binod also paid their respects. DCRB ACP Suresh offered the final tribute.

The Kerala Police paid tribute to Hunter, who had served the force faithfully for years in ensuring public safety.