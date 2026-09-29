Keralam: SIT not to record PSC members’ statements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the PSC recruitment examination scam has partially hit a roadblock as the investigators have decided not to record the statements of the PSC members till the High Court clears the air on whether they enjoy any immunity from being questioned in connection with a criminal investigation, sources have revealed.

The PSC memners had raised objections to the entire SIT probe as well, questioning the legal validity of the government issuing sanction to conduct a probe. Sources told TNIE that though the statements will be recorded later and other aspects of the probe are going on. “After the HC delivers a verdict on the petition, we will begin recording their statements,” a source said. Meanwhile, the SIT has detected irregularities in multiple exams and separate FIRs will be registered on those.