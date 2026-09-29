Keralam: First-of-its-kind registry to ease FYUGP eligibility woes in works

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a student in the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP), getting a degree may only be the first step. Proving what that degree qualifies them for could leave them scratching their heads.

In a bid to spare students the hassle of establishing the eligibility of unfamiliar major, minor and double major degrees for jobs and higher studies, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) plans to create a first-of-its-kind registry of all undergraduate degrees offered by universities in the state.

Each qualification will be assigned a unique identification number and a keyword-based description of its academic domain. The registry is intended to help government departments determine the eligibility of the degrees for recruitment through the state Public Service Commission and and also for higher studies.

The proposal follows a direction from Higher Education Minister Roji M John to prepare for possible difficulties FYUGP students could face as they complete the programme, particularly when seeking postgraduate admission or jobs.

“We are going to create a registry of degrees of all undergraduate programmes, which the council will track. Each will have a unique ID,” KSHEC vice-chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair said. The registry will carry keyword-based descriptions of each qualification. For instance, a biotechnology degree could be described using terms such as applied science, science and life science, he told TNIE.