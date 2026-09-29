Keralam: In sisterhood of the travelling dresses, threads of kindness bind brides in need

MALAPPURAM: A wedding dress may have just three to four hours to shine. After the photographs, the celebrations and the farewell, it is usually folded carefully and pushed into the back of an almirah, waiting for another opportunity -- that may never arise.

In Thootha, Perinthalmanna, however, some get another chance.

They go from one bride to another through the ‘Nasar Thootha Dress Bank’, where wedding gowns, saris and other bridal outfits are given free of cost to women who cannot afford to buy or rent one. Now in its seventh year, the initiative has helped more than 1,400 underprivileged women, irrespective of their caste or religion, find a dress for their wedding day.

The collection is built on a simple idea: if a costly wedding outfit is destined to be worn only once, why not let another bride have her special moment in it?

The idea occurred to philanthropist and social worker Nasar Thootha after he returned from the Gulf in 2013 and became involved in philanthropic activities. “Many people used to approach me for help with their daughters’ wedding.

A major concern was the cost of wedding clothes. In Keralam, weddings are celebrated like festivals, and buying the clothes alone can cost tens of thousands of rupees. But these dresses are worn for only three or four hours before being folded and kept in an almirah,” Nasar said.

He began thinking about the many women who wanted to dress up for their wedding but could not afford to spend heavily on outfits that would have little use afterwards.

In 2019, he put up a poster on Facebook asking people to donate their used wedding dresses so that they could be given to brides from financially struggling families.

The response was overwhelming. “I received many dresses. I first started the dress bank at my home. Later, as the number of increased, it was shifted to a room in Thootha.”