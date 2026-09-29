LDF gains ground in first civic by-polls after UDF government assumes charge in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led LDF recorded gains in the first civic by-polls held after the UDF government assumed office. The LDF won 18 of the 38 wards that went to the polls on Monday, while the UDF won 19 seats. Twenty20 retained one seat.

Before the by-elections, the UDF held 22 of the 38 seats, while the LDF had 15. The LDF wrested seven seats from the UDF, while the UDF captured four seats held by the LDF. The BJP failed to win any seat.

The LDF made gains in Kannur, Kottayam, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram districts, while the UDF made gains in Idukki, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta.

The by-elections were held in 12 districts, with Alappuzha and Kollam being the exceptions. A voter turnout of 58.81% was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.