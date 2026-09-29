New nanocarbon compound shows promising anti-cancer activity

KOCHI: A water-soluble nanocarbon compound developed by S V Eswaran and his team at Balman Eswaran Bio Medicine and Materials Science Pvt Ltd (BEMMS) in Chennai, in collaboration with ICMR-NARFBR, has shown promising anti-cancer activity in a preclinical study involving immunocompromised mice.

The study, conducted at the ICMR-National Institute for Pre-Clinical Research (NIPCR) examined three nanocarbon formulations developed by BEMMS at IIT Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) incubation facility. They include fullaraziraman, a fullerene-based material, and formulations based on single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) and reduced graphene oxide (rGO).

According to Eswaran, who hails from Palakkad, the findings indicate the potential of the compound against breast cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer. “In the study, fullaraziraman showed up to 90% effectiveness in terms of tumour tissue destruction in individual animals. It was administered three times a week and no side effects were observed in the organs or other parts of the body of the animals,” he said.

Fullaraziraman and SWCNT-Mn (II) complexes were found to reduce the growth of tumours, while fullaraziraman caused extensive destruction of tumour tissue. In individual mice treated with fullaraziraman, 40-90% of the tumour tissue showed necrosis, indicating substantial tumour-cell death.

The SWCNT formulation produced about 40% necrosis in two of the three animals studied. The formulations were tested on mice implanted with a human breast cancer cell line commonly used for studying triple-negative breast cancer.