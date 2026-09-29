UDF govt mulls reconstitution of Waqf Board

MALAPPURAM: The UDF government is considering reconstituting the State Waqf Board amid questions over the eligibility of some of its members. While the government is examining the possibility of replacing the entire board, a final decision will be taken after assessing the legal implications of removing the members found ineligible or dissolving the board as a whole.

The nine-member board was constituted on February 4, with K S Hamza appointed chairperson in March. Though the board has a five-year tenure, the government is now considering its reconstitution with nearly four-and-a-half years of its term still remaining.

The government has already secured permission from the High Court to address eligibility-related issues concerning four board members, including Samastha leader Umar Faizi Mukkam.

Differences within the existing board are also understood to have affected its functioning and the government’s efforts to implement policy decisions. The chairperson’s public opposition to the government’s position on certain issues has further contributed to differences between the board and the waqf department.

The government is also considering a change in the board against the backdrop of political controversies and allegations that it plans to appoint non-Muslims to the Waqf Board in Malabar. However, Waqf Minister N Samsudheen said the government had not taken any decision to dissolve the board.