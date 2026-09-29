UDF govt mulls reconstitution of Waqf Board

MALAPPURAM: The UDF government is considering reconstituting the State Waqf Board amid questions over the eligibility of some of its members. While the government is examining the possibility of replacing the entire board, a final decision will be taken after assessing the legal implications of removing the members found ineligible or dissolving the board as a whole.
The nine-member board was constituted on February 4, with K S Hamza appointed chairperson in March. Though the board has a five-year tenure, the government is now considering its reconstitution with nearly four-and-a-half years of its term still remaining.
The government has already secured permission from the High Court to address eligibility-related issues concerning four board members, including Samastha leader Umar Faizi Mukkam.
Differences within the existing board are also understood to have affected its functioning and the government’s efforts to implement policy decisions. The chairperson’s public opposition to the government’s position on certain issues has further contributed to differences between the board and the waqf department.
The government is also considering a change in the board against the backdrop of political controversies and allegations that it plans to appoint non-Muslims to the Waqf Board in Malabar. However, Waqf Minister N Samsudheen said the government had not taken any decision to dissolve the board.
“There is an existing observation by the High Court that the government can reconstitute the board if necessary. However, the government is closely monitoring the cases currently under the consideration of both the High Court and the Supreme Court. No other decisions have been taken so far,” the minister said.
Hamza, meanwhile, has maintained that dissolving the board would be illegal. In a Facebook post, he said no one can bypass the law and described such a move as “organised plunder”, questioning whether it would be possible in a country governed by the rule of law. Hamza had earlier told TNIE that he would approach the court if the government decided to dissolve the Waqf Board.
Tenure remains
Nearly four-and-a-half years still remaining in current board's tenure
Differences within existing board understood to have affected its functioning
Chairperson says dissolving the board would be illegal