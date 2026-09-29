Unidentified body found in railway coach at Ponnurunni yard in Kochi

KOCHI: A severely decomposed body, suspected to be at least a month old, was found inside an old railway coach at the Ponnurunni railway marshalling yard in Ernakulam on Tuesday. Railway employees alerted the police, who registered a case at the Kadavanthra police station.

Police said the identity of the deceased has not been established and the gender is also yet to be confirmed. The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult.

The coach had been lying at the yard since 2024 and was brought there for scrapping, police said. The body was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital for postmortem examination.

The exact cause and circumstances of the death are yet to be ascertained and are expected to become clear after the postmortem.

Senior police officials said a detailed inquiry is under way. Police are also collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas to ascertain how the person reached the yard and gather more information about the incident.