VR headset invented by Kerala man’s firm set to rewrite stroke therapy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rehabilitation after a stroke is often a gruelling journey. Beyond the physical trauma, patients face long recovery timelines requiring endless, repetitive motions. Compounding this challenge is a severe shortage of certified physiotherapists and the high cost of hospital-bound care, which leads many patients to abandon therapy mid-way.

A groundbreaking collaboration between Chennai-based immersive-technology firm Skillveri and Thiruvananthapuram’s Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) aims to rewrite this narrative using virtual reality (VR).

The partnership, which tapped into Skillveri’s industrial movement-tracking expertise, has translated into XTend, a software as a medical device designed specifically for upper-limb rehabilitation following a stroke. Born out of IIT Madras in 2012, Skillveri secured the exclusive commercialisation licence from SCTIMST following a technology transfer earlier this year.

The device itself is a simple, lightweight headgear, a standalone VR headset equipped with built-in optical cameras that track hand movements naturally without requiring any bulky external sensors or wired attachments. Because of its compact form factor, physiotherapists can easily carry the headgear in a small bag to a patient’s home.

Unlike conventional therapy, XTend disguises repetitive exercises as interactive games. Wearing the headgear, a patient might find themselves virtually sitting on Kovalam beach, popping balloons arranged precisely to trigger required shoulder, arm, or finger movements.