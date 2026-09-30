100% ownership deal: UAE consortium acquires Kerala Blasters

KOCHI: UAE-based sports and sports-tech consortium Al Fursan, led by Sheikh Ahmad bin Faisal Al Qasimi, has signed a definitive agreement with the Hyderabad-based Magnum Group to acquire 100% ownership of ISL side Kerala Blasters FC.

The transaction is expected to be completed over eight months, subject to regulatory and league requirements. The new ownership will assume responsibility for the Kochi-based club from the 2026-27 season. The takeover comes as the club begins preparations for the new season.

Ashley Westwood will take charge as the head coach, with the team set to begin pre-season preparations at the FC Madras facility in Mahabalipuram from Wednesday. Players and staff for the new season have already been identified and shortlisted. Announcements on new signings are expected soon.

The club’s first two matches of the season will be away games in Ranchi and Guwahati. The Blasters will play all its home matches in Kochi this season, with discussions due on the rental arrangement for the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. The club is also planning friendly matches in the Malabar region.

The acquisition was facilitated by Birbal Sports & Entertainment, founded by Jitesh Mehta and Ronak Dalal. The company will continue to work with Kerala Blasters and has been mandated to assist with player identification and recruitment for the 2026-27 season in coordination with the new ownership and football management.