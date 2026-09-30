Behind the curtain, lobbying shaped cultural academy picks in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recent appointments to key cultural academies have exposed the intense lobbying and political calculations behind the selection process.

It is learnt that Chief Minister V D Satheesan personally backed poet and writer Kalpatta Narayanan as Kerala Sahitya Academy chairman. Meanwhile, the race for the Kerala Chalachithra Academy chairman post was a closely fought contest that ended with actor Raveendran pipping director Blessy at the last minute.

The Sahitya Academy chairman post had several claimants, with the names of C V Balakrishnan and U K Kumaran figuring in discussions. However, Satheesan’s choice of Narayanan trumped all. The CM, who kept away from the selection process for other institutions, reportedly conveyed his preference to Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh.

“Since the CM chose to not intervene in the lobbying for several key posts, leaders and ministers decided to accept his proposal,” said a leader familiar with the discussions.

The Chalachithra Academy chairman selection was a different affair, with actor Joy Mathew, director Blessy and actor and film festival curator Raveendran emerging as main contenders.

Some UDF supporters also pushed the name of director Dr Biju, but he could not muster support. Though it appeared Blessy had built considerable support, the equation changed at the last minute, with the leadership settling on Raveendran.