Behind the curtain, lobbying shaped cultural academy picks in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recent appointments to key cultural academies have exposed the intense lobbying and political calculations behind the selection process.
It is learnt that Chief Minister V D Satheesan personally backed poet and writer Kalpatta Narayanan as Kerala Sahitya Academy chairman. Meanwhile, the race for the Kerala Chalachithra Academy chairman post was a closely fought contest that ended with actor Raveendran pipping director Blessy at the last minute.
The Sahitya Academy chairman post had several claimants, with the names of C V Balakrishnan and U K Kumaran figuring in discussions. However, Satheesan’s choice of Narayanan trumped all. The CM, who kept away from the selection process for other institutions, reportedly conveyed his preference to Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh.
“Since the CM chose to not intervene in the lobbying for several key posts, leaders and ministers decided to accept his proposal,” said a leader familiar with the discussions.
The Chalachithra Academy chairman selection was a different affair, with actor Joy Mathew, director Blessy and actor and film festival curator Raveendran emerging as main contenders.
Some UDF supporters also pushed the name of director Dr Biju, but he could not muster support. Though it appeared Blessy had built considerable support, the equation changed at the last minute, with the leadership settling on Raveendran.
The selections reflected the thinking within the ruling establishment that key cultural posts should go to people seen as having an affinity with the Congress ideology.
Leaders said this was partly driven by the government’s reluctance to go through an experience similar to the previous LDF regime, where Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan openly criticised the government while in office. “The government did not want to court a similar controversy,” said a leader.
This jockeying, however, has left some within the party unhappy. The decision to keep Alleppey Ashraf out of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman race has triggered discontent.
Actor Prem Kumar was eventually chosen. His appointment too generated unease, with critics recalling him moving away from LDF when he was denied the post after it fell vacant following the resignation of director Ranjith. The leadership, however, stuck to the view that an earlier assurance given to Prem Kumar had to be honoured.
While the name of writer and columnist Sudha Menon was also considered, she had informed the leadership that she was unavailable, said leaders.
‘Affinity with Congress ideology’
The selections reflected the thinking within the ruling establishment that key cultural posts should go to people seen as having an affinity with the Congress ideology. Leaders said this was partly driven by the government’s reluctance to go through an experience similar to the previous LDF regime, where Sahitya Akademi president K Satchidanandan openly criticised the government while in office. “The government did not want to court a similar controversy,” said a leader.