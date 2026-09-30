Case against Congress supporters for cyber attack targeting KC Venugopal

ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha cyber police have registered cases against five people for allegedly orchestrating a cyber vilification campaign against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal after the assembly election. Curiously, the five are reportedly Congress supporters.

The cases were registered against Siju Samuel, K P Hamsa, Jafar K Aliyar Kattikunnath, Abdulkhader Reshi and P C Pulamanthol, all reportedly part of Congress party, under the Information Technology Act and other relevant provisions of the BNS.

The police action came after a complaint was filed by Congress leader Johnson Abraham with the State Police Chief. The complainant had listed the social media accounts through which the cyber attack was carried out.

The cyber attacks and the subsequent arrests have once again brought out the factional feud in the party.

Venugopal had come under a massive cyber attack after the UDF recorded a landslide win in the assembly poll. The attack took place at a time when the Congress high-command was deliberating on the next CM.

Venugopal was a strong contender for the post and the cyber attack was allegedly orchestrated to scuttle his chances by defaming his image.