Centre, Kerala join hands to turn AC canal into National Heritage and Tourism Waterway

ALAPUZHA: Looking to explore and tap the tourism potential of Kuttanad, the Union and state governments have joined hands to turn the 24-km-long Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) canal, one of the longest man-made canals in the state, into a National Heritage and Tourism Waterway.

The Centre has asked the state to submit a detailed project report in this regard, said Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

According to him, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said that necessary measures should be taken in coordination with the state tourism department to utilise the heritage and tourism potential of the canal.

“I had submitted a memorandum seeking the canal's development as a heritage and tourism waterway. The proposal was assessed in consultation with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), following which the Union minister conveyed the Centre's favourable response and asked the state government to submit a detailed project report,” Kodikunnil told TNIE.

Constructed in the 1950s, the AC canal was declared a national waterway (NW8) by the National Waterway Authority of India in 2025. The plan is to make it a feeder canal link with the Kollam-Kottappuram NW-3.

According to IWAI's assessment, the canal is navigable, barring a stretch that has a low-level bridge at Kidangara. The Centre has also examined the possibility of making greater use of the canal's existing inland water transport potential for tourism.

Various infrastructure development works have already been undertaken by the IWAI at Pallathuruthy, where the NW-8 begins. These include terminal development, removal of water hyacinth, hydrographic surveys and bank protection works.

Round-the-clock navigation facilities have also been established at 15 locations, Kodikunnil said. The Centre has also sanctioned four HDPE floating jetties at Vaikom, Thanneermukkom, Alappuzha and Kayamkulam to promote cruise tourism along the NW-3.