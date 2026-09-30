Class 12 student booked under POCSO after minor girl found five months pregnant in Kerala

KASARAGOD: Vellarikundu police have booked a Class 12 student under the POCSO Act for allegedly impregnating his Class 9 girlfriend, who was found to be five months pregnant.

The incident came to light after the girl complained of severe stomach pain and was taken to Kanhangad District Hospital for treatment. A medical examination confirmed that she was five months pregnant, following which the hospital management alerted the police.

Police recorded the girl’s statement, in which she identified her Class 12 boyfriend as the person responsible for her pregnancy.

The police booked the boy under relevant sections of the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor. Further investigation is underway to establish whether the accused was a minor or had turned 18 at the time of the alleged offence.