Congress offices attacked in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress offices in Thiruvananthapuram, including the District Congress Committee (DCC) office, were attacked in the early hours of Wednesday.

Stones were hurled at the office, damaging its door and glass panes.

There was also an attempt to set Congress’ Anavoor mandalam committee office on fire late on Tuesday night. The incident occurred after 11 pm. The flex boards were damaged in the fire.

“We were in the office till 9 pm. The incident occurred after that. Our staff found the damage to the building in the morning,” said a staff member at the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office.

Following the incident, Home Minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the DCC office. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“Police are investigating the incident. Party workers can protest, but violence cannot be entertained. However, attacks on any party office will not be permitted in a democratic system,” he said, adding that action would be taken against the offenders.

Minister and KPCC president Sunny Joseph also visited the office. The District Congress Committee has decided to organise a protest against the attacks.