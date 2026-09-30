For Thiruvananthapuram zoo, rheas and hyenas have been a ‘swapping’ success

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A flightless bird common to South America adapting itself to the climatic conditions of Keralam, being bred successfully and featured in zoo-exchange programmes in India! Hyenas switched for lions and monkeys. Animal swapping has helped Thiruvananthapuram zoo script some interesting success stories.

According to data with the curator’s office, in the last eight years as many as 64 animals have made their way from the city zoo to other zoological parks across the country, while it added 56 acquisitions. Two animals — a lion-tailed macaque and a king cobra — will soon be shifted to the Vantara facility in Gujarat.

With the figures emerging amid discussions over shifting the zoo, officials point to the success of breeding several species as evidence of the park’s ability to provide animals with conditions conducive to reproduction.

The greater rhea, the largest bird in South America, has been among the zoo’s biggest achievements. With its fluffy plumage, long neck and powerful legs, the bird, which can grow up to 5 ft tall and weigh 40 kg, tops the list of the zoo’s offerings, with 14 brown and six white varieties moved to parks in Wandalur, Hyderabad and Shivamogga.