From cubicles to canopies: KFDC turns pristine jungle locales into remote workplaces

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine trading the hum of fluorescent office lights and urban noise for the soothing whisper of misty winds, rustling leaves, and flowing streams. These days, the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) is making that seamless swap possible. Through its new workation programme, remote professionals can exchange concrete buildings for breathing green forest canopies.
For years, the modern wave of remote work meant staring at a spare bedroom wall or working out of a crowded cafe. What sets KFDC’s initiative apart from a standard vacation or home setup is its core philosophy: enabling uninterrupted productivity in untouched, low-footfall environments.
The demand for such a sanctuary was immediate. “Following interest generated at events like the Travel Mart in Kochi, the facility has drawn significant inquiries, including interest from creative professionals and film teams,” notes KFDC managing director Raju K Francis, reflecting on the new trend where people look for unique locations for serious work.
According to him, the concept was originally proposed by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John, who suggested adapting successful workation models seen across the country for Keralam. To execute this without harming the ecosystem, KFDC avoided new construction and instead carefully renovated existing forest rooms.
The main operational hurdle was delivering reliable internet deep within a protected jungle where laying miles of optical fibre was impossible. To solve this, BSNL engineers beamed high-speed internet through the air from Sabarimala directly to Gavi.
Supported by backup generators, the network delivers speeds ranging from 100 mbps in Gavi to 500 mbps in Suryanelli. Remote workers can host video calls and upload large files framed by sweeping forest vistas without worrying about dropped connections, a major concern for visitors on workation in such locations.
Guest rooms feature extra power outlets, dedicated discussion spaces, and outdoor routers that let guests work from lawn tents or open verandas while enjoying complimentary meals, unlimited tea, and fresh local coffee.
When the laptop closes, the workday transforms into mindful living. Forest guides lead guests on boating trips, birdwatching walks, and stargazing. The flagship location in Gavi offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by mist, a calm lake, and dense evergreen forest.
Over in Idukki, Suryanelli is pitched in the high elevations with a beautiful mountain vista all around. Both destinations offer all-inclusive four-day stays giving professionals a refined way to stay productive.
A green getaway
Outdoor Experiences: Guided nature walks, deep-forest stargazing, boating trips, and twilight wildlife trails integrated into the package
Workplace Enhancements: Dedicated discussion spaces with live-streaming TV, extra power outlets, and outdoor verandas or lawn tent seating
Rooms accommodate up to 2 guests, with Gavi housing up to 8 guests across 4 duplex rooms and Suryanelli housing up to 6 guests across 3 rooms
Gavi is a serene, low-footfall ecotourism destination tucked inside the dense evergreen forests of Pathanamthitta in southern Kerala
Suryanelli is a high-elevation mountain village known for its tea plantations and sweeping vistas, located near Munnar in Idukki
Introductory rate: Rs 14,000 per room (+applicable taxes) for a 3-night /4-day stay (approx D7,000 per person)