From cubicles to canopies: KFDC turns pristine jungle locales into remote workplaces

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine trading the hum of fluorescent office lights and urban noise for the soothing whisper of misty winds, rustling leaves, and flowing streams. These days, the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) is making that seamless swap possible. Through its new workation programme, remote professionals can exchange concrete buildings for breathing green forest canopies.

For years, the modern wave of remote work meant staring at a spare bedroom wall or working out of a crowded cafe. What sets KFDC’s initiative apart from a standard vacation or home setup is its core philosophy: enabling uninterrupted productivity in untouched, low-footfall environments.

The demand for such a sanctuary was immediate. “Following interest generated at events like the Travel Mart in Kochi, the facility has drawn significant inquiries, including interest from creative professionals and film teams,” notes KFDC managing director Raju K Francis, reflecting on the new trend where people look for unique locations for serious work.

According to him, the concept was originally proposed by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John, who suggested adapting successful workation models seen across the country for Keralam. To execute this without harming the ecosystem, KFDC avoided new construction and instead carefully renovated existing forest rooms.