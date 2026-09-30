Kerala Police want women cops to be part of all armed battalions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Set to bring in a revolutionary change in the functioning of the force, the police headquarters will move a proposal before the state government seeking permission to convert armed police battalions, which have been functioning as an exclusive male domain, into mixed units by inducting women cops.
Though the proposal is part of efforts to restore gender parity and enhance organisational might, it embodies a humane aspect as well. While the male personnel working in armed battalions have the option to seek transfers to battalions located close to their places, members of the lone women battalion in the state do not have that luxury. The women battalion members, who are drawn from across the state, have to remain stationed at their headquarters in Menamkulam, Thiruvananthapuram.
Staying away from their families and homes while stuck at the camp for years puts enormous stress on them, which also affects their professional output, sources told TNIE.
Currently, the state police have six armed battalions (Kerala Armed Police I-VI), the Special Armed Police, Malabar Special Police, Rapid Response and Rescue Force, India Reserve Battalion and State Industrial Security Force, under its wings. Sources said if women are co-opted into the armed battalions, then they could seek postings in one of the battalions or units located close to their places.
The proposal will also convey to the government the benefit the move can bring about: having cops of both genders among its ranks will enhance the bench strength of the units, and a seventh battalion of armed police can be raised using the same strength. “We have six battalions of the KAP, and if one more can be raised, it will be useful for the force. KAP VII battalion can become a reality if women cops are also drafted along with men,” said a source.
‘Outcome of proposal will be rewarding’
“In theory, there is a battalion for every two districts. So having one more battalion will matter during contingency,” the source said.
The proposal, if accepted, will be a watershed moment in addressing the historic gender bias in the force as the state government is actively considering another proposal to revise the recruitment ratio of women to the post of Civil Police Officer from 9:1 to 7:3. Three women will automatically make it to every 10 posts, if the state government consents. And that intake will be reflected in the battalions too.
Senior police officers who mooted the idea said the move may encounter practical difficulties before implementation, but the outcome would be rewarding. They felt the women cops can benefit a lot from the advanced training methodology in other battalions.
Police have already upgraded the battalions into specialised centres of excellence to modernise the capabilities, and by associating with them, the women cops can reap dividends, they said.
A senior official told TNIE that another aspect behind the proposal is that the cops should learn to work in a diverse work environment. “In the contemporary world, gender segregation at the workplace is an outdated idea. The police personnel in the battalions should be able to develop compatibility to work in all situations,” the official added.