Kerala Police want women cops to be part of all armed battalions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Set to bring in a revolutionary change in the functioning of the force, the police headquarters will move a proposal before the state government seeking permission to convert armed police battalions, which have been functioning as an exclusive male domain, into mixed units by inducting women cops.

Though the proposal is part of efforts to restore gender parity and enhance organisational might, it embodies a humane aspect as well. While the male personnel working in armed battalions have the option to seek transfers to battalions located close to their places, members of the lone women battalion in the state do not have that luxury. The women battalion members, who are drawn from across the state, have to remain stationed at their headquarters in Menamkulam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Staying away from their families and homes while stuck at the camp for years puts enormous stress on them, which also affects their professional output, sources told TNIE.

Currently, the state police have six armed battalions (Kerala Armed Police I-VI), the Special Armed Police, Malabar Special Police, Rapid Response and Rescue Force, India Reserve Battalion and State Industrial Security Force, under its wings. Sources said if women are co-opted into the armed battalions, then they could seek postings in one of the battalions or units located close to their places.

The proposal will also convey to the government the benefit the move can bring about: having cops of both genders among its ranks will enhance the bench strength of the units, and a seventh battalion of armed police can be raised using the same strength. “We have six battalions of the KAP, and if one more can be raised, it will be useful for the force. KAP VII battalion can become a reality if women cops are also drafted along with men,” said a source.