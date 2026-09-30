Kochi airport plans luggage pickup from home

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is exploring the feasibility of a concept where flyers’ luggage will be picked up from their homes before they travel to the airport.

The airport operator has permitted an agency to conduct a trial and is working out the modalities for a wider rollout, top sources with CIAL said.

The proposed service is being considered in two phases. In the first phase, an agency would collect passengers’ baggage from their homes, transport it to a warehouse, and then move it to a designated facility outside the terminal.

“The entire movement can be tracked from the time the baggage is collected until it reaches the airport. Passengers can collect the luggage from the designated facility and take it inside the terminal themselves, as security regulations do not allow baggage entry inside

the terminal without the passenger,” a source said. The service is being considered particularly for fliers — including families and elderly passengers — travelling with multiple or heavy bags.

The airport is looking at a operational area extending beyond Ernakulam, with a reach of up to about 200km from

the airport and potentially covering different parts of the state. The final service area, however, will depend on the outcome of the feasibility assessment.

The proposed service would also cover arriving passengers. For instance, a passenger returning from Mumbai could hand over baggage outside the airport terminal to the agency for delivery to a person or destination in another part of the state.

The booking system would be web-based. Passengers will be able to book the service through the agency’s website, and the charges are expected to be based on slabs determined by the weight of the baggage and the distance involved.