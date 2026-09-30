Kochi in line to get United Nations varsity campus

KOCHI: If things pan out as planned, Kochi’s higher education scenario will get a United Nations touch. According to top officials in the higher education department, the United Nations University (UNU), based in Japan, has expressed interest in setting up shop in Kochi.

The UNU wants to set up a campus of its United Nations University Institute on Comparative Regional Integration Studies or UNU-CRIS in Kochi, said Achuthsankar S Nair, vice-chairperson of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).

“During discussions, it has come to the fore that the campus might come up within the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) at Kalamassery. The state government has taken the discussions forward, and positive things will come out of them.”

According to details sourced from the higher education department, the proposal also has four top institutions — Cusat, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals), Centre for Development Studies (CDS), and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration — as key partners in the endeavour.

Cusat registrar Harigovind P C said discussions with UNU officials happened a month ago under the leadership of the higher education principal secretary. “There are a lot of stakeholders involved.” he said.