Kochi in line to get United Nations varsity campus

KOCHI: If things pan out as planned, Kochi’s higher education scenario will get a United Nations touch. According to top officials in the higher education department, the United Nations University (UNU), based in Japan, has expressed interest in setting up shop in Kochi.
The UNU wants to set up a campus of its United Nations University Institute on Comparative Regional Integration Studies or UNU-CRIS in Kochi, said Achuthsankar S Nair, vice-chairperson of the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).
“During discussions, it has come to the fore that the campus might come up within the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) at Kalamassery. The state government has taken the discussions forward, and positive things will come out of them.”
According to details sourced from the higher education department, the proposal also has four top institutions — Cusat, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (Nuals), Centre for Development Studies (CDS), and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration — as key partners in the endeavour.
Cusat registrar Harigovind P C said discussions with UNU officials happened a month ago under the leadership of the higher education principal secretary. “There are a lot of stakeholders involved.” he said.
According to him, it could be gleaned from the discussions that the UNU was interested in opening a campus in Keralam.
“But a specific deadline was not arrived at as to when. We believe that maybe after three or four years they will set up a campus. For now, they perhaps want to start some courses in association with us. The finer details regarding all this are yet to be finalised,” the Cusat registrar said.
However, he was quick to point out that it would be a welcome decision if the UNU sets up a campus inside Cusat since it has all the infrastructure and academic facilities that are in tandem with the varsity’s visions.
UNU, it seems, wants to establish a campus that benefits the Global South. C Veeramani, director, CDS, told TNIE that UNU has started discussions on starting courses. “It will be a joint venture,” he added.
A similar pattern will also be followed at Nuals. A certificate course in international trade governance (six months) is being jointly offered by UNU-CRIS and Nuals.