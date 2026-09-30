Man stabs receptionist to death on Maramon resort premises

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 21-year-old woman working as a receptionist trainee at a resort in Maramon was stabbed to death by a 28-year-old man on the establishment’s premises on Tuesday.

The deceased is Dinsha S of Kulathupuzha in Kollam. The Koyipuram police arrested Jithu of Kozhencherry in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.

The police said Dinsha joined the resort as trainee on August 11 and was previously acquainted with Jithu. While the exact motive has not been established, the police suspect Jithu attacked her after she decided to end the relationship with him.

An official said Jithu called Dinsha from the resort to a nearby spot around 2pm on Tuesday.

After talking to her for around 10 minutes, he allegedly took out a knife and stabbed her several times on the neck.

He attacked her even after she fell on thee ground, said the official.

Upon hearing her cries, the resort staff and security personnel rushed to the spot and overpowered Jithu. They tied him to a tree before handing him over to the police.

According to the police, as he attacked her, Jithu allegedly shouted that Dinsha had “betrayed” him.

The police suspect that he arrived at the resort with the intention of killing Dinsha and had purchased the knife online. Though Dinsha was rushed to Muthoot Hospital in Kozhencherry, she was declared dead on arrival.