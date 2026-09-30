MK Muneer appointed Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chairman with Cabinet rank

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday, officially announced the appointment of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former minister Dr. M.K. Muneer as the Chairman of the State Administrative Reforms Commission.

Dr. Muneer’s appointment carries full Cabinet rank, bringing to a close a high-stakes tug-of-war over key administrative posts within the alliance.

The appointment comes just days after the Congress leadership attempted to stake its own claim on the top commission post, triggering friction with its chief ally, the IUML, and placing Chief Minister VD Satheesan in a difficult position.

During initial discussions on Cabinet formation, the IUML was assured a Cabinet-rank position in exchange for stepping back from demanding a sixth ministerial berth, a compromise made despite the party’s strong Assembly presence.

However, pressure mounted within the Congress to retain the key Administrative Reforms post for its own senior leaders left out of the Assembly. Top party figures, including KPCC President Sunny Joseph, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, and KPCC working presidents, had advocated using the role to accommodate senior Congress stalwarts like MM Hassan, KC Joseph, or PJ Kurien. Kerala Congress (Joseph) Chairman PJ Joseph had also briefly staked a claim before agreeing to an alternative setup.

The primary responsibilities of the Administrative Reforms Commission are to study and submit recommendations on state administration, rule amendments, and decentralization.

Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan served as its former chairman before stepping down in 2021 due to ill health. The position subsequently remained vacant throughout the second Pinarayi Vijayan government

The cabinet also decided to appoint Forward Bloc National General Secretary G Devarajan as Keralam’s Special Representative in New Delhi.