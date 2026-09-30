Moving with the bloom: Migratory beekeeping finds more takers in Kerala

KOCHI: Every year before the monsoon sets in, beekeepers in Thiruvananthapuram and other southern and central districts move to neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu with their beehives for closer access to blooming sunflowers and other flowering plants and trees. This dispersion opens the doors to a double bonanza: the bees help with pollination in farms and become the source of quality honey.

Migratory beekeeping, the practice of moving bee colonies seasonally, based on the availability of nectar-filled flowers, has been gradually gaining ground in Keralam as varied rain patterns affect the beekeeping process and production of honey.

In Keralam, Kasaragod, Kannur and Idukki districts, which offer abundant sources for the production of quality honey, are also magnets for migratory beekeepers. But, the majority of beekeepers are from southern and central parts of the state. And in keeping with seasonal factors, they pack their boxes and move north.

Nearly 90% of the honey produced in Keralam is from beehives in rubber plantations. However, changing weather patterns are forcing beekeepers to explore other sources, including flowering crops in neighbouring states.

“Migratory beekeeping is nothing new. Beekeepers have been pursuing it for years. But recently, more people have been embracing it, despite the associated risks. There are beekeepers from northern and central Indian states who come to Keralam and other southern states in search of honey,” said S A John, founding member of the non-profit Federation of Indigenous Apiculturists (FIA).