Moving with the bloom: Migratory beekeeping finds more takers in Kerala

KOCHI: Every year before the monsoon sets in, beekeepers in Thiruvananthapuram and other southern and central districts move to neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu with their beehives for closer access to blooming sunflowers and other flowering plants and trees. This dispersion opens the doors to a double bonanza: the bees help with pollination in farms and become the source of quality honey.
Migratory beekeeping, the practice of moving bee colonies seasonally, based on the availability of nectar-filled flowers, has been gradually gaining ground in Keralam as varied rain patterns affect the beekeeping process and production of honey.
In Keralam, Kasaragod, Kannur and Idukki districts, which offer abundant sources for the production of quality honey, are also magnets for migratory beekeepers. But, the majority of beekeepers are from southern and central parts of the state. And in keeping with seasonal factors, they pack their boxes and move north.
Nearly 90% of the honey produced in Keralam is from beehives in rubber plantations. However, changing weather patterns are forcing beekeepers to explore other sources, including flowering crops in neighbouring states.
“Migratory beekeeping is nothing new. Beekeepers have been pursuing it for years. But recently, more people have been embracing it, despite the associated risks. There are beekeepers from northern and central Indian states who come to Keralam and other southern states in search of honey,” said S A John, founding member of the non-profit Federation of Indigenous Apiculturists (FIA).
Coorg honey has a special place in the market and hence there are many beekeepers from Keralam who migrate to Karnataka with their beehives during the coffee blooming season there (February-March). “Some ancient trees in the forests of Coorg have nectar-filled flowers which give the honey a peculiar taste.
Some forested regions in the state like Peppara in Thiruvanathapuram have a similar reputation,” said Cherian Joseph, a beekeeper from Kasaragod. He added that due to restrictions to avoid human-animal conflict, placing hives in the forest regions has became impossible over the years.
Cherian noted that while moving beehives destinations should be reached overnight, or else it turns challenging. “We usually take beehives to Coorg, mostly the coffee plantations. Earlier, we used to move beehives to sunflower fields, cotton fields, etc., in Karnataka, but these fields disappeared and forcing us to focus on coffee plantations,” he added.
With honey gaining popularity as a natural sweetener, demand for the product has been rising. But while the number of beekeepers has been rising in the state, production appears to be holding steady. Apiculturalists are seeking Central and state government support for the sector.
Creating The Buzz
Major types of bees cultivated in Keralam
Indian bee
Average honey production: 6-8 kg per hive
Stingless bees
Average honey production: 100 g per hive
Rock bee (found in the wild, honey is collected by tribal people)