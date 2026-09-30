Palakkad siblings’ drowning deaths take chilling turn as mother allegedly confesses to killing them

PALAKKAD: In a dramatic turn of events, the Kozhinjampara police on Wednesday took into custody the mother of two children who were found drowned inside a concrete water tank at their rented home at Koorankad near Kozhinjampara, after she allegedly confessed to killing them by drowning.

The woman, Nivedya, wife of Manalkad John Kumar, reportedly confessed when questioned by family members on Wednesday morning and repeated the confession during police questioning. Police have initiated steps to formally arrest her, Kozhinjampara sub-inspector AK Sreejith said.

“Since the death of the children, family members and neighbours had raised suspicions about the circumstances. On Wednesday morning, the family members questioned her and she reportedly confessed. During our questioning also, she repeated the confession. The exact motive is yet to be ascertained, but it appears that family issues may have led to the crime,” the sub-inspector told TNIE.

The deceased were identified as five-year-old Jennifer Juliet and her three-year-old brother Robin Christopher, children of John Kumar and Nivedya. The family had moved into the rented house at Koorankad around two months ago after previously living with Kumar’s parents at Palaniyar Palayam.