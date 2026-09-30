Sabarimala shop e-auction scrapped over info leak

PATHANAMTHITTA: Amid allegations that confidential tender information was leaked, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has ordered a fresh e-auction for commercial outlets at Sabarimala after its first online bidding process was called off.

The Devaswom Vigilance wing, which is probing the alleged manipulation of the process, is likely to question officials suspected of sharing confidential details. The team has already recorded the statements of two contractors who allegedly received the information, sources said.

The incident occurred during the board’s first attempt to introduce an e-tender and e-auction system for the 110 commercial outlets at Sabarimala. As per preliminary inquiry, some board officials photographed confidential bid-related information on their phones after the tender deadline and passed it on to contractors.