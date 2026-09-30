Salafis condemn Mecca attack

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), a Salafi organisation in Keralam, has condemned the attempted drone attack by Yemen-based Houthis on Mecca earlier this month and demanded decisive action from Saudi Arabia for permanent peace in West Asia.

KNM state secretary A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi visited the Saudi embassy in New Delhi recently and handed over to the ambassador a letter written by KNM state president T P Abdullah Koya Madani to Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Azeez.

In the letter, the KNM said it was the duty of neighbouring countries to ensure safety and peace at Mecca and Medina. “Frightening pilgrims in the name of political issues cannot be tolerated.

Saudi is following the path of moderation. Ordinary people should not be targeted because of this policy,” it said.