Siblings, 5 & 3, found dead in water tank near Kerala's Kozhinjampara

PALAKKAD: A five-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother were found dead inside a concrete water tank at their rented house at Koorankad near Kozhinjampara on Tuesday, in an apparent drowning incident. The deceased are Jennifer Juliet and her younger brother Robin Christopher, children of Manalkad John Kumar and Nivedya.

The police said the siblings were at home with their mother when the incident occurred. Nivedya was in the kitchen preparing food while the children were playing inside the house. When she noticed that the children had been missing for some time, she searched for them and found them inside a water tank attached to a bathroom outside the house.

The children are suspected to have entered the bathroom while playing and accidentally fallen into the tank, which is around three feet high and was reportedly full of water. Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.