Vigilance probe ordered into Mundamveli LIFE Mission flats in Kochi

KOCHI: The state government has ordered a Vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of the LIFE Mission housing complex at Mundamveli in Kochi, where 77 families relocated from the flood-prone P&T Colony have been living amid persistent complaints over the condition of the flats.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has been directed to examine the project following an inspection report submitted by its director. The preliminary inquiry has been sanctioned under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The probe will look into allegations concerning the construction of the complex, changes to the project and expenditure, and the quality clearances issued by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and its engineers.

The action comes amid renewed scrutiny of the complex after Chief Minister V D Satheesan said last week that the buildings may have to be demolished as the defects could not be economically rectified. He also questioned accountability for the expenditure incurred on the project.

The twin-tower complex, constructed by the GCDA under the LIFE Mission at a cost of around Rs 14.61 crore, was inaugurated in September 2023. The families were shifted from the P&T Colony, where they had been living in flood-prone conditions, to the new flats in early 2024.

Complaints about the apartments began soon after the families moved in. Residents have reported water and sewage leakage, damp walls, cracks, damaged plaster, electrical hazards and problems with the drainage system. They have staged prolonged protests seeking permanent rehabilitation and action over the condition of the buildings.

IIT Madras, which the GCDA engaged to assess the condition of the buildings and suggest repair measures, submitted its final report in February this year. The assessment identified deficiencies in the detailing of structural and non-structural elements and raised concerns over water ingress and prolonged moisture exposure.

The IIT assessment was subsequently considered in connection with proposed rectification measures for the leakage and other defects. The proposed remedial work was awaiting approval from the Local Self-Government Department.

The Vigilance inquiry is expected to examine the decisions taken during the planning and execution of the project, the changes made to its scope and cost, construction quality and the clearances issued by the authorities. It will also ascertain whether any officials or others are responsible for the alleged irregularities.