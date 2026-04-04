Two dead, three injured after multi-storey lodge collapses in MP’s Anuppur district

BHOPAL: Two persons died while three others were critically injured when a four-storey tourist lodge collapsed in Kotma town of eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district on Saturday evening.

Agrawal Lodge, situated near the Kotma Bus Stand, caved in like a pack of cards at around 5.30 pm. Initial probe strongly suggests that construction work going in the adjoining plot of the 10-years-old lodge, could be behind the lodge’s collapse.

The deceased were identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55), whose body was recovered Saturday evening, and Ram Kripal Yadav (40), whose body was recovered late night.

Police Superintendent of Anuppur district Motiur Rahman confirmed the two deaths and added that three injured were being treated at community health centre (CHC) in Anuppur. Two others had been rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in the adjoining Shahdol district.

The local municipality’s chairman Badri Prasad Tamrakar said, “Primary information with us indicates that the construction work in the adjoining plot weakened the foundation of the lodge, triggering the collapse.”

All deceased and injured persons are believed to be labourers working at the adjoining construction site, as per the lodge owner's testimony that none of the rooms were occupied by guests at the time of collapse.