Three dead, three injured as multi-storied lodge collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur

BHOPAL: A four-storied tourist lodge caved in like a pack of cards, killing three labourers, including a woman and injuring three others, in Kotma town of Anuppur district in eastern Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, assisted by MP’s state disaster and emergency response force (SDERF) recovered the bodies of two men by Saturday night, while the woman’s body was recovered from the debris on Sunday morning.

The two deceased men have been identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55) and Ram Kripal Yadav (40), and the deceased woman is a Kol tribal, official sources told TNIE on Sunday.

According to Anuppur district collector Harsh Pancholi, “A sum of Rs 9 Lakh each has been sanctioned to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh to each injured.”

The fatal mishap occurred at around 5:30 pm on Saturday, when the four-story Agrawal Lodge, built 10-12 years ago, collapsed like a pack of cards.