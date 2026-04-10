Madhya Pradesh: India’s leopard stronghold reports 149 deaths in just over a year

BHOPAL: As many as 149 leopards have died in Madhya Pradesh over a 14-month period beginning January 2025, with road accidents emerging as the leading cause of fatalities, according to data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application.

The figures, accessed by wildlife activist Ajay Dube, highlight what he described as a “grim reality” for leopard conservation in the state. However, forest officials maintain that the mortality rate remains within acceptable limits and say measures are being implemented to curb deaths.

Madhya Pradesh, which has the highest leopard population in India, recorded 3,907 individuals as per the Status of Leopards in India 2022 report released in February 2024. This marks a significant increase from the 3,421 leopards recorded in 2018.

According to the RTI response, road accidents accounted for 31 per cent of the deaths, including 19 fatalities on highways. Natural causes such as old age and disease made up 24 per cent, while 21 per cent resulted from intraspecies conflict.

Poaching and retaliatory killings were responsible for around 14 per cent of the deaths. Additionally, eight leopards died due to electrocution—either accidental or deliberate—while two fell victim to snares. In approximately nine per cent of cases, the cause of death could not be determined.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L. Krishnamoorthy said the department is working to reduce mortality through targeted interventions. “We have a roadmap in place to bring down leopard deaths, recognising that the species is widely distributed and often inhabits areas close to human settlements,” he said.

He added that mitigation measures such as wildlife passages along new roads, installation of warning signage, and increased patrolling are being implemented. Authorities are also discouraging the creation of water sources near roads, as these tend to attract animals and increase their vulnerability to vehicular accidents.